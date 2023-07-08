Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned building in Kahului

Maui firefighters extinguished a fire at an abandoned building in Kahului just after midnight today, the Maui Fire Department reported.

MFD said it was notified of the fire on Vevau Street at Kane Street at around 12:40 a.m. and arrived to find the building ablaze. The building, which was approximately 40 feet by 30 feet in size, had been abandoned since 2013 and was about 50% involved with fire, the department said.

The fire also damaged the nearby Maui Adult Learning Center, MFD said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at around 1:30 a.m. and fully extinguished it at around 4:45 a.m.

MFD said the fire caused $10,000 in damage to the abandoned structure and $10,000 in damage to the learning center.

There are no indications that the fire was intentionally set, but the incident is still under investigation.