Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 22 – May 26, 2023

|For The Week Of May 22-26
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|1075 Luapele Dr
|5/22/2023
|$1,648,250
|99-733 Halawa Heights Rd
|5/23/2023
|$925,000
|4509 Luaole St
|5/23/2023
|$1,000,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|1380 D Moanalualani Pl #6D
|5/23/2023
|$875,000
|3130 Ala Ilima St #15D
|5/22/2023
|$510,000
|5090 Likini St #704
|5/26/2023
|$559,000
|3045 Ala Napuaa Pl #607
|5/26/2023
|$292,000
|2920 Ala Ilima St #502
|5/25/2023
|$475,000
|2920 Ala Ilima St #605
|5/23/2023
|$300,000
|Ala Moana
|725 Piikoi St #1106
|5/22/2023
|$540,000
|1540 Kanunu St
|5/24/2023
|$450,000
|910 Ahana St #103
|5/22/2023
|$400,000
|750 Amana St #1210
|5/26/2023
|$269,000
|419 Atkinson Dr #807
|5/22/2023
|$590,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #615
|5/25/2023
|$175,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #1620
|5/26/2023
|$208,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #2610
|5/22/2023
|$240,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #3523
|5/23/2023
|$250,000
|1388 Ala Moana Blvd #5704
|5/23/2023
|$9,900,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-1101 Namahoe St #3K
|5/26/2023
|$499,000
|91-1021 Kamaaha Ave #905
|5/24/2023
|$505,000
|91-3633 Kauluakoko St #5204
|5/26/2023
|$510,000
|91-3524 Iwikuamoo St #205
|5/26/2023
|$760,000
|Mamaka At Ho’opili #68
|5/23/2023
|$815,095
|Mamaka At Ho’opili #109
|5/23/2023
|$818,110
|91-1023 Puaina St
|5/26/2023
|$750,000
|91-1041 Puahala St #26S
|5/25/2023
|$550,000
|91-123 Ahole Pl
|5/26/2023
|$799,000
|92-1033 Koio Dr #M154
|5/24/2023
|$871,238
|92-1491 E Aliinui Dr #26E
|5/26/2023
|$799,000
|91-1180 Mikohu St #41R
|5/25/2023
|$380,000
|91-1030 Aipoola St
|5/24/2023
|$900,000
|91-1034 Hamana St
|5/25/2023
|$769,000
|91-1699 Bond St
|5/26/2023
|$805,000
|91-1039 Hoopili St #43
|5/26/2023
|$710,000
|91-1025 Hoopili St #50
|5/22/2023
|$719,000
|91-1168 Kaimalie St
|5/24/2023
|$885,000
|91-6540 Kapolei Pkwy #3E3
|5/23/2023
|$589,000
|91-1041 Kanela St #T53
|5/25/2023
|$875,000
|91-1243 Kuanoo St
|5/26/2023
|$1,550,000
|91-1057 Hokuikekai St
|5/26/2023
|$960,000
|91-1097 Waikapoo St
|5/23/2023
|$1,295,000
|424 Malamalama St
|5/26/2023
|$920,000
|91-1520 Ilikana St
|5/24/2023
|$1,175,000
|91-1520 Laupae St
|5/24/2023
|$835,000
|91-1556 Ulaula Lp
|5/24/2023
|$1,055,000
|91-1509 Hoikau St
|5/26/2023
|$1,048,605
|Hauula
|54-215 Kamehameha Hwy
|5/25/2023
|$1,149,000
|54-251 Kaipapau Loop
|5/24/2023
|$1,255,000
|Hawaii Kai
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd #8310
|5/26/2023
|$890,000
|7000 Hawaii Kai Dr #3108
|5/23/2023
|$960,000
|7000 Hawaii Kai Dr #3504
|5/26/2023
|$703,000
|149 Poipu Dr
|5/26/2023
|$4,250,000
|1105 Kahului St
|5/26/2023
|$1,600,000
|Heeia
|45-315 Lilipuna Rd #A105
|5/22/2023
|$550,000
|46-010 Aliikane Pl #212
|5/26/2023
|$690,000
|46-026 Aliikane Pl #423
|5/24/2023
|$675,000
|46-267 Kahuhipa St #C111
|5/24/2023
|$545,000
|46-283 Kahuhipa St #313
|5/22/2023
|$500,000
|Kaaawa
|51-309 A Kekio Rd #A
|5/25/2023
|$564,460
|Kailua
|350 Aoloa St #A115
|5/22/2023
|$470,000
|350 Aoloa St #B232
|5/26/2023
|$650,000
|322 Aoloa St #304
|5/24/2023
|$570,000
|1015 Aoloa Pl #232
|5/22/2023
|$709,500
|1379 Manu Aloha St #Unit A
|5/22/2023
|$1,650,000
|923 Alahaki St
|5/24/2023
|$1,425,000
|1055 Lunaanela St
|5/24/2023
|$1,655,000
|1411 Akialoa Pl
|5/24/2023
|$779,000
|952 Mokulua Dr
|5/26/2023
|$8,500,000
|404 Kalama St #404
|5/24/2023
|$320,000
|340 Manono St #2
|5/24/2023
|$975,000
|14 Aulike St #803
|5/26/2023
|$770,000
|557 A Halela St
|5/24/2023
|$1,160,000
|723 N Kalaheo Ave
|5/26/2023
|$2,983,000
|Kakaako
|920 Ward Ave #13G
|5/26/2023
|$585,000
|415 S St #2703
|5/26/2023
|$595,000
|600 Ala Moana Blvd #3903
|5/22/2023
|$890,000
|1000 Auahi St #731
|5/26/2023
|$595,000
|1000 Auahi St #903
|5/25/2023
|$855,000
|1009 Kapiolani Blvd #3005
|5/22/2023
|$928,000
|1177 Queen St #1204
|5/25/2023
|$1,125,000
|Kaneohe
|45-075 Waikalua Rd #15
|5/24/2023
|$1,850,000
|45-008 Mahalani Cir
|5/24/2023
|$1,200,000
|45-651 Uhilehua Pl
|5/26/2023
|$925,000
|Lower Kalihi
|1703 Ohu St
|5/23/2023
|$1,050,000
|Lower Manoa
|2031 Bingham St
|5/25/2023
|$650,000
|1215 Alexander St #903
|5/24/2023
|$410,000
|1521 Punahou St #202
|5/26/2023
|$699,000
|Makaha
|84-754 Ala Mahiku St #42A
|5/26/2023
|$325,000
|84-707 Kiana Pl #105B
|5/25/2023
|$220,000
|84-965 Farrington Hwy #802
|5/26/2023
|$335,000
|84-1026 Hana St #1
|5/26/2023
|$725,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-612 Malahuna Loop
|5/24/2023
|$735,000
|92-1250 Makakilo Dr #67
|5/24/2023
|$407,371
|92-1206 Palahia St #P106
|5/22/2023
|$505,000
|92-1242 Palahia St #T205
|5/25/2023
|$500,000
|92-1382 Palahia St
|5/26/2023
|$1,759,000
|92-329 Pueonani Pl
|5/24/2023
|$1,100,000
|Makiki
|1315 Kalakaua Ave #901
|5/26/2023
|$477,000
|1221 Victoria St #503
|5/24/2023
|$129,000
|1221 Victoria St #2801
|5/25/2023
|$376,000
|901 Prospect St #105
|5/26/2023
|$235,000
|1556 Piikoi St #1503
|5/22/2023
|$430,000
|1111 Wilder Ave #Pha
|5/24/2023
|$554,000
|1158 Lunalilo St
|5/26/2023
|$1,144,500
|1415 Liholiho St #804
|5/26/2023
|$367,500
|1201 Wilder Ave #3003
|5/25/2023
|$535,000
|1710 Punahou St #503
|5/22/2023
|$652,000
|1710 Makiki St #301
|5/26/2023
|$385,000
|1700 Makiki St #218
|5/26/2023
|$187,900
|1700 Makiki St #220
|5/26/2023
|$187,900
|1330 Wilder Ave #313
|5/26/2023
|$355,000
|1251 Heulu St #602
|5/22/2023
|$265,000
|Manoa Valley
|3268 Manoa Rd
|5/25/2023
|$500,000
|Mccully
|2015 Lime St #401
|5/22/2023
|$340,000
|796 Isenberg St #12H
|5/26/2023
|$415,000
|2525 Date St #1806
|5/26/2023
|$575,000
|2522 Date St #302
|5/22/2023
|$520,000
|2847 Waialae Ave #201
|5/22/2023
|$325,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-1229 Wikao St #69
|5/24/2023
|$1,188,500
|95-790 Wikao St #P304
|5/26/2023
|$500,000
|95-221 Waipoo St
|5/22/2023
|$780,000
|95-2055 Waikalani Pl #101
|5/22/2023
|$250,000
|95-2057 Waikalani Pl #102
|5/25/2023
|$420,000
|95-492 Kaukoe St
|5/26/2023
|$915,000
|95-1050 Makaikai St #18D
|5/23/2023
|$404,000
|95-1044 B Ainamakua Dr #58
|5/26/2023
|$540,000
|Mokuleia
|68-090 Au St #E105
|5/26/2023
|$444,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-218 B1 St Johns Rd #87218B1 5/22/2023
|$750,000
|87-2220 A Farrington Hwy
|5/25/2023
|$1,080,000
|87-1526 Farrington Hwy
|5/24/2023
|$390,000
|87-106 Kulaaupuni St #87-106
|5/25/2023
|$757,000
|Niu Valley
|45 Niuiki Cir
|5/26/2023
|$3,150,000
|218 Kawaikui Pl
|5/26/2023
|$1,479,000
|844 Ikena Cir
|5/22/2023
|$2,550,000
|Nuuanu
|1199 Bishop St #19B
|5/23/2023
|$934,000
|700 Richards St #1006
|5/23/2023
|$655,000
|1516 Ward Ave #704
|5/26/2023
|$330,000
|255 Huali St #202
|5/26/2023
|$445,000
|217 Prospect St #23
|5/26/2023
|$495,000
|55 S Judd St #1804
|5/22/2023
|$395,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|1730 Bertram St
|5/24/2023
|$952,500
|Pearl City
|717 Hooluu St
|5/23/2023
|$1,000,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-707 Iho Pl #304
|5/26/2023
|$463,000
|98-450 Koauka Lp #1105
|5/23/2023
|$345,500
|98-626 Moanalua Loop #210
|5/22/2023
|$495,000
|98-351 Ponohale St
|5/25/2023
|$960,000
|98-1745 Kupukupu St
|5/24/2023
|$602,900
|98-718 Keikialii St
|5/26/2023
|$1,559,000
|Punaluu
|53-207 Kamehameha Hwy
|5/25/2023
|$925,000
|53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #212
|5/26/2023
|$100,000
|Puunui Alewa Heights
|642 Analu St
|5/25/2023
|$1,010,000
|718 Alewa Dr #2
|5/26/2023
|$1,299,999
|Sand Island Access
|215 N King St #2405
|5/26/2023
|$481,700
|Wahiawa
|329 Olive Ave #308
|5/26/2023
|$339,000
|320 Ilima St
|5/22/2023
|$950,000
|120 Lakeview Cir
|5/24/2023
|$359,200
|1600 Wilikina Dr #A404
|5/25/2023
|$373,500
|Waialae, Kahala
|4139 Black Point Rd
|5/22/2023
|$7,695,000
|4300 Waialae Ave #A406
|5/26/2023
|$605,000
|935 Koloa St
|5/22/2023
|$2,350,000
|5305 Kahalakua St
|5/23/2023
|$3,888,999
|Waianae
|85-042 Kaupuni St
|5/22/2023
|$382,824
|86-524 Hakalina Rd
|5/25/2023
|$845,000
|86-262 Alamihi St
|5/23/2023
|$770,000
|86-922 Pokaihene Pl
|5/25/2023
|$795,000
|Waikiki
|2161 Kalia Rd #1205
|5/24/2023
|$1,200,000
|2045 Kalakaua Ave #519
|5/26/2023
|$405,000
|2045 Kalakaua Ave #1007
|5/25/2023
|$797,500
|1765 Ala Moana Blvd #1682
|5/24/2023
|$810,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1216
|5/22/2023
|$780,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1404
|5/26/2023
|$630,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1417
|5/24/2023
|$310,000
|1837 Kalakaua Ave #911
|5/26/2023
|$887,000
|2140 Kuhio Ave #1410
|5/23/2023
|$437,000
|2139 Kuhio Ave #Ph-B
|5/24/2023
|$7,250,000
|383 Kalaimoku St #1616
|5/24/2023
|$1,540,000
|364 Seaside Ave #1604
|5/26/2023
|$545,000
|2222 Aloha Dr #501
|5/22/2023
|$480,000
|2233 Ala Wai Blvd #19C
|5/23/2023
|$539,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave #1213
|5/24/2023
|$150,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave #1302
|5/23/2023
|$132,000
|2410 Cleghorn St #1903
|5/25/2023
|$489,000
|2421 Tusitala St #1602
|5/22/2023
|$357,000
|235 Liliuokalani Ave #125
|5/22/2023
|$95,000
|2575 Kuhio Ave #1503
|5/26/2023
|$589,000
|300 Wai Nani Way #1415
|5/22/2023
|$395,000
|Waimanalo
|41-706 Paloa Pl
|5/24/2023
|$669,000
|Waipahu
|95-009 Kuahelani Ave #307
|5/22/2023
|$298,377
|94-942 Meheula Pkwy #343
|5/25/2023
|$410,000
|94-829 Lumiauau St #G103
|5/23/2023
|$740,000
|94-423 Alapoai St
|5/22/2023
|$920,000
|94-424 Alapoai St
|5/25/2023
|$1,119,124
|94-105 Keahilele St
|5/22/2023
|$1,125,500
|94-531 Makohilani St
|5/25/2023
|$549,500
|94-579 Apii Pl
|5/24/2023
|$1,230,000
|94-1509 Waipio Uka St #A104
|5/26/2023
|$537,000
|94-1449 Waipio Uka St #K103
|5/23/2023
|$545,000
|94-1425 Kulewa Lp #33F
|5/24/2023
|$420,000
|94-707 Meheula Pkwy #55C
|5/25/2023
|$480,000
|94-1020 Mali St
|5/26/2023
|$860,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Haleiwa
|66-929 Kaukonahua Rd
|5/22/2023
|$2,065,000
|Kailua
|70 Kihapai St
|5/22/2023
|$2,780,000
|Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights
|1413 10th Ave
|5/24/2023
|$685,550
