comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 22 – May 26, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Hawaii Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 22 – May 26, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
For The Week Of May 22-26
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
1075 Luapele Dr 5/22/2023 $1,648,250
99-733 Halawa Heights Rd 5/23/2023 $925,000
4509 Luaole St 5/23/2023 $1,000,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
1380 D Moanalualani Pl #6D 5/23/2023 $875,000
3130 Ala Ilima St #15D 5/22/2023 $510,000
5090 Likini St #704 5/26/2023 $559,000
3045 Ala Napuaa Pl #607 5/26/2023 $292,000
2920 Ala Ilima St #502 5/25/2023 $475,000
2920 Ala Ilima St #605 5/23/2023 $300,000
Ala Moana    
725 Piikoi St #1106 5/22/2023 $540,000
1540 Kanunu St 5/24/2023 $450,000
910 Ahana St #103 5/22/2023 $400,000
750 Amana St #1210 5/26/2023 $269,000
419 Atkinson Dr #807 5/22/2023 $590,000
410 Atkinson Dr #615 5/25/2023 $175,000
410 Atkinson Dr #1620 5/26/2023 $208,000
410 Atkinson Dr #2610 5/22/2023 $240,000
410 Atkinson Dr #3523 5/23/2023 $250,000
1388 Ala Moana Blvd #5704 5/23/2023 $9,900,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-1101 Namahoe St #3K 5/26/2023 $499,000
91-1021 Kamaaha Ave #905 5/24/2023 $505,000
91-3633 Kauluakoko St #5204 5/26/2023 $510,000
91-3524 Iwikuamoo St #205 5/26/2023 $760,000
Mamaka At Ho’opili #68 5/23/2023 $815,095
Mamaka At Ho’opili #109 5/23/2023 $818,110
91-1023 Puaina St 5/26/2023 $750,000
91-1041 Puahala St #26S 5/25/2023 $550,000
91-123 Ahole Pl 5/26/2023 $799,000
92-1033 Koio Dr #M154 5/24/2023 $871,238
92-1491 E Aliinui Dr #26E 5/26/2023 $799,000
91-1180 Mikohu St #41R 5/25/2023 $380,000
91-1030 Aipoola St 5/24/2023 $900,000
91-1034 Hamana St 5/25/2023 $769,000
91-1699 Bond St 5/26/2023 $805,000
91-1039 Hoopili St #43 5/26/2023 $710,000
91-1025 Hoopili St #50 5/22/2023 $719,000
91-1168 Kaimalie St 5/24/2023 $885,000
91-6540 Kapolei Pkwy #3E3 5/23/2023 $589,000
91-1041 Kanela St #T53 5/25/2023 $875,000
91-1243 Kuanoo St 5/26/2023 $1,550,000
91-1057 Hokuikekai St 5/26/2023 $960,000
91-1097 Waikapoo St 5/23/2023 $1,295,000
424 Malamalama St 5/26/2023 $920,000
91-1520 Ilikana St 5/24/2023 $1,175,000
91-1520 Laupae St 5/24/2023 $835,000
91-1556 Ulaula Lp 5/24/2023 $1,055,000
91-1509 Hoikau St 5/26/2023 $1,048,605
Hauula    
54-215 Kamehameha Hwy 5/25/2023 $1,149,000
54-251 Kaipapau Loop 5/24/2023 $1,255,000
Hawaii Kai    
520 Lunalilo Home Rd #8310 5/26/2023 $890,000
7000 Hawaii Kai Dr #3108 5/23/2023 $960,000
7000 Hawaii Kai Dr #3504 5/26/2023 $703,000
149 Poipu Dr 5/26/2023 $4,250,000
1105 Kahului St 5/26/2023 $1,600,000
Heeia    
45-315 Lilipuna Rd #A105 5/22/2023 $550,000
46-010 Aliikane Pl #212 5/26/2023 $690,000
46-026 Aliikane Pl #423 5/24/2023 $675,000
46-267 Kahuhipa St #C111 5/24/2023 $545,000
46-283 Kahuhipa St #313 5/22/2023 $500,000
Kaaawa    
51-309 A Kekio Rd #A 5/25/2023 $564,460
Kailua    
350 Aoloa St #A115 5/22/2023 $470,000
350 Aoloa St #B232 5/26/2023 $650,000
322 Aoloa St #304 5/24/2023 $570,000
1015 Aoloa Pl #232 5/22/2023 $709,500
1379 Manu Aloha St #Unit A 5/22/2023 $1,650,000
923 Alahaki St 5/24/2023 $1,425,000
1055 Lunaanela St 5/24/2023 $1,655,000
1411 Akialoa Pl 5/24/2023 $779,000
952 Mokulua Dr 5/26/2023 $8,500,000
404 Kalama St #404 5/24/2023 $320,000
340 Manono St #2 5/24/2023 $975,000
14 Aulike St #803 5/26/2023 $770,000
557 A Halela St 5/24/2023 $1,160,000
723 N Kalaheo Ave 5/26/2023 $2,983,000
Kakaako    
920 Ward Ave #13G 5/26/2023 $585,000
415 S St #2703 5/26/2023 $595,000
600 Ala Moana Blvd #3903 5/22/2023 $890,000
1000 Auahi St #731 5/26/2023 $595,000
1000 Auahi St #903 5/25/2023 $855,000
1009 Kapiolani Blvd #3005 5/22/2023 $928,000
1177 Queen St #1204 5/25/2023 $1,125,000
Kaneohe    
45-075 Waikalua Rd #15 5/24/2023 $1,850,000
45-008 Mahalani Cir 5/24/2023 $1,200,000
45-651 Uhilehua Pl 5/26/2023 $925,000
Lower Kalihi    
1703 Ohu St 5/23/2023 $1,050,000
Lower Manoa    
2031 Bingham St 5/25/2023 $650,000
1215 Alexander St #903 5/24/2023 $410,000
1521 Punahou St #202 5/26/2023 $699,000
Makaha    
84-754 Ala Mahiku St #42A 5/26/2023 $325,000
84-707 Kiana Pl #105B 5/25/2023 $220,000
84-965 Farrington Hwy #802 5/26/2023 $335,000
84-1026 Hana St #1 5/26/2023 $725,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-612 Malahuna Loop 5/24/2023 $735,000
92-1250 Makakilo Dr #67 5/24/2023 $407,371
92-1206 Palahia St #P106 5/22/2023 $505,000
92-1242 Palahia St #T205 5/25/2023 $500,000
92-1382 Palahia St 5/26/2023 $1,759,000
92-329 Pueonani Pl 5/24/2023 $1,100,000
Makiki    
1315 Kalakaua Ave #901 5/26/2023 $477,000
1221 Victoria St #503 5/24/2023 $129,000
1221 Victoria St #2801 5/25/2023 $376,000
901 Prospect St #105 5/26/2023 $235,000
1556 Piikoi St #1503 5/22/2023 $430,000
1111 Wilder Ave #Pha 5/24/2023 $554,000
1158 Lunalilo St 5/26/2023 $1,144,500
1415 Liholiho St #804 5/26/2023 $367,500
1201 Wilder Ave #3003 5/25/2023 $535,000
1710 Punahou St #503 5/22/2023 $652,000
1710 Makiki St #301 5/26/2023 $385,000
1700 Makiki St #218 5/26/2023 $187,900
1700 Makiki St #220 5/26/2023 $187,900
1330 Wilder Ave #313 5/26/2023 $355,000
1251 Heulu St #602 5/22/2023 $265,000
Manoa Valley    
3268 Manoa Rd 5/25/2023 $500,000
Mccully    
2015 Lime St #401 5/22/2023 $340,000
796 Isenberg St #12H 5/26/2023 $415,000
2525 Date St #1806 5/26/2023 $575,000
2522 Date St #302 5/22/2023 $520,000
2847 Waialae Ave #201 5/22/2023 $325,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-1229 Wikao St #69 5/24/2023 $1,188,500
95-790 Wikao St #P304 5/26/2023 $500,000
95-221 Waipoo St 5/22/2023 $780,000
95-2055 Waikalani Pl #101 5/22/2023 $250,000
95-2057 Waikalani Pl #102 5/25/2023 $420,000
95-492 Kaukoe St 5/26/2023 $915,000
95-1050 Makaikai St #18D 5/23/2023 $404,000
95-1044 B Ainamakua Dr #58 5/26/2023 $540,000
Mokuleia    
68-090 Au St #E105 5/26/2023 $444,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-218 B1 St Johns Rd #87218B1 5/22/2023 $750,000
87-2220 A Farrington Hwy 5/25/2023 $1,080,000
87-1526 Farrington Hwy 5/24/2023 $390,000
87-106 Kulaaupuni St #87-106 5/25/2023 $757,000
Niu Valley    
45 Niuiki Cir 5/26/2023 $3,150,000
218 Kawaikui Pl 5/26/2023 $1,479,000
844 Ikena Cir 5/22/2023 $2,550,000
Nuuanu    
1199 Bishop St #19B 5/23/2023 $934,000
700 Richards St #1006 5/23/2023 $655,000
1516 Ward Ave #704 5/26/2023 $330,000
255 Huali St #202 5/26/2023 $445,000
217 Prospect St #23 5/26/2023 $495,000
55 S Judd St #1804 5/22/2023 $395,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights    
1730 Bertram St 5/24/2023 $952,500
Pearl City    
717 Hooluu St 5/23/2023 $1,000,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-707 Iho Pl #304 5/26/2023 $463,000
98-450 Koauka Lp #1105 5/23/2023 $345,500
98-626 Moanalua Loop #210 5/22/2023 $495,000
98-351 Ponohale St 5/25/2023 $960,000
98-1745 Kupukupu St 5/24/2023 $602,900
98-718 Keikialii St 5/26/2023 $1,559,000
Punaluu    
53-207 Kamehameha Hwy 5/25/2023 $925,000
53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #212 5/26/2023 $100,000
Puunui Alewa Heights    
642 Analu St 5/25/2023 $1,010,000
718 Alewa Dr #2 5/26/2023 $1,299,999
Sand Island Access    
215 N King St #2405 5/26/2023 $481,700
Wahiawa    
329 Olive Ave #308 5/26/2023 $339,000
320 Ilima St 5/22/2023 $950,000
120 Lakeview Cir 5/24/2023 $359,200
1600 Wilikina Dr #A404 5/25/2023 $373,500
Waialae, Kahala    
4139 Black Point Rd 5/22/2023 $7,695,000
4300 Waialae Ave #A406 5/26/2023 $605,000
935 Koloa St 5/22/2023 $2,350,000
5305 Kahalakua St 5/23/2023 $3,888,999
Waianae    
85-042 Kaupuni St 5/22/2023 $382,824
86-524 Hakalina Rd 5/25/2023 $845,000
86-262 Alamihi St 5/23/2023 $770,000
86-922 Pokaihene Pl 5/25/2023 $795,000
Waikiki    
2161 Kalia Rd #1205 5/24/2023 $1,200,000
2045 Kalakaua Ave #519 5/26/2023 $405,000
2045 Kalakaua Ave #1007 5/25/2023 $797,500
1765 Ala Moana Blvd #1682 5/24/2023 $810,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1216 5/22/2023 $780,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1404 5/26/2023 $630,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1417 5/24/2023 $310,000
1837 Kalakaua Ave #911 5/26/2023 $887,000
2140 Kuhio Ave #1410 5/23/2023 $437,000
2139 Kuhio Ave #Ph-B 5/24/2023 $7,250,000
383 Kalaimoku St #1616 5/24/2023 $1,540,000
364 Seaside Ave #1604 5/26/2023 $545,000
2222 Aloha Dr #501 5/22/2023 $480,000
2233 Ala Wai Blvd #19C 5/23/2023 $539,000
2240 Kuhio Ave #1213 5/24/2023 $150,000
2240 Kuhio Ave #1302 5/23/2023 $132,000
2410 Cleghorn St #1903 5/25/2023 $489,000
2421 Tusitala St #1602 5/22/2023 $357,000
235 Liliuokalani Ave #125 5/22/2023 $95,000
2575 Kuhio Ave #1503 5/26/2023 $589,000
300 Wai Nani Way #1415 5/22/2023 $395,000
Waimanalo    
41-706 Paloa Pl 5/24/2023 $669,000
Waipahu    
95-009 Kuahelani Ave #307 5/22/2023 $298,377
94-942 Meheula Pkwy #343 5/25/2023 $410,000
94-829 Lumiauau St #G103 5/23/2023 $740,000
94-423 Alapoai St 5/22/2023 $920,000
94-424 Alapoai St 5/25/2023 $1,119,124
94-105 Keahilele St 5/22/2023 $1,125,500
94-531 Makohilani St 5/25/2023 $549,500
94-579 Apii Pl 5/24/2023 $1,230,000
94-1509 Waipio Uka St #A104 5/26/2023 $537,000
94-1449 Waipio Uka St #K103 5/23/2023 $545,000
94-1425 Kulewa Lp #33F 5/24/2023 $420,000
94-707 Meheula Pkwy #55C 5/25/2023 $480,000
94-1020 Mali St 5/26/2023 $860,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Haleiwa    
66-929 Kaukonahua Rd 5/22/2023 $2,065,000
Kailua    
70 Kihapai St 5/22/2023 $2,780,000
Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights    
1413 10th Ave 5/24/2023 $685,550
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii seeks to double base of volunteers

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up