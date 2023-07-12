Police arrest man, 58, for hit-and-run in McCully

Honolulu police have arrested a man in a hit-and-run incident in McCully that left a pedestrian in critical condition, thanks to help from a witness.

Honolulu police said at about 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, a male motorist hit a man attempting to cross Kapiolani before the Pumehana Street intersection.

The driver fled the scene, but a witness called 911 and followed him until he stopped in the Hawaii Kai area.

Police arrested the driver, described as a 58-year-old male, for failure to render aid and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. No description of his vehicle was given.

Paramedics from Emergency Medical Services took the pedestrian, described as a man in his 30s, to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he was not in a marked crosswalk.