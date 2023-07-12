Corrections

>> Ted Kefalas of the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii said that under the Honolulu City Council’s property tax relief measure Bill 37, someone earning $80,000 a year, with a 3% cap, would receive a tax bill of $2,400, not a $2,400 tax credit as was reported on Page A1 Tuesday.
>> The cost for Hawaii residents to attend the Hawai‘i-Japan Sister State and Sister City Summit on July 27-28 is $550. A Page B1 story Tuesday had an incorrect amount.
>> Marine Corps Sgt. Major Troy Black was misidentified as Assistant Commandant Gen. Eric Smith in a Page A4 photo caption Tuesday.
