Calvin grows into major hurricane on march toward Central Pacific

Hurricane Calvin continued to strengthen overnight and is now a major hurricane in the East Pacific.

Located about 2,140 miles east-southeast of Hilo as of 5 a.m. today, Calvin was packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and was moving west at 16 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Now a Category 3 hurricane, forecasters say Calvin could continue to strengthen before weakening tomorrow through next week. The storm is expected to track west to west-northwest over the next several days and reach the Central Pacific late Sunday.

“Given uncertainties about the status and intensity of Calvin near the end of the 5-day period, interests in Hawaii should closely monitor the latest forecast updates,” the hurricane center said.

Hurricane-force winds extend up to 30 miles from Calvin’s center and tropical storm-force winds extend up to 115 miles.

By the end of the five-day forecast period early Wednesday, the storm is projected to be a post-tropical storm with winds of 40 mph as it nears the Big Island.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says Calvin will likely affect the state beginning Tuesday, “but it is too early for details.”