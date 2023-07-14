Man in critical condition after apparent assault in Nanakuli

An unidentified man is in critical condition after an apparent assault near Ulehawa Beach Park in Nanakuli this afternoon.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the incident took place at around 2 p.m. near the beach park. Paramedics treated and transported the patient.
The Honolulu Police Department arrived in the area at the time for a homicide call.
No additional information was provided.
