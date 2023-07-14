comscore Man in critical condition after apparent assault in Nanakuli | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man in critical condition after apparent assault in Nanakuli

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

An unidentified man is in critical condition after an apparent assault near Ulehawa Beach Park in Nanakuli this afternoon.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the incident took place at around 2 p.m. near the beach park. Paramedics treated and transported the patient.

The Honolulu Police Department arrived in the area at the time for a homicide call.

No additional information was provided.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Woman arrested in death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, official says

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up