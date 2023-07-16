comscore Overtuned vehicle shuts down portion of H-1 freeway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Overtuned vehicle shuts down portion of H-1 freeway

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 pm
A section of the H-1 freeway near the Makakilo off-ramp is closed due to an overturned vehicle, the Honolulu Police Department said in a news release.

Honolulu police reported at around 11 a.m. Sunday that all westbound lanes prior to the Makakilo off-ramp were shut down.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

HPD cautioned that delays were expected and advised drivers to use alternate routes.

