Overtuned vehicle shuts down portion of H-1 freeway

A section of the H-1 freeway near the Makakilo off-ramp is closed due to an overturned vehicle, the Honolulu Police Department said in a news release.
Honolulu police reported at around 11 a.m. Sunday that all westbound lanes prior to the Makakilo off-ramp were shut down.
No further information about the incident was immediately available.
HPD cautioned that delays were expected and advised drivers to use alternate routes.
