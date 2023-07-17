Hokule‘a arrives in Prince Rupert, British Columbia

After a few days of cultural exchange in Old Masset in British Columbia, Hokuleʻa departed Haida Gwaii in the early morning Friday, crossed the calm seas of Hecate Strait in the lee of a low pressure system and arrived in Prince Rupert 10 hours later.

Two canoes greeted the Hawaiian sailing canoe, and after an exchange of protocol, the chiefs and community in full regalia welcomed the crew ashore.

Hokuleʻa captain Nikki Kamalu greeted a crowd of more than 100 people in both English and Hawaiian. The crew then attended a ceremony of speeches and dancing by four different tribes: Haida, Tshimsian, Tlingit, and Nisgaʻa. Parliament representative Taylor Bachrach also attended.

Prince Rupert is the final destination for Leg 4 of the Moananuiakea Voyage. which began last month in Alaska.

Members of the Leg 5 crew arrived in Prince Rupert on Saturday and have been preparing the canoe for the next segment of the voyage, which will tentatively include British Columbia stops in Klemtu, Bella Bella, Namu, Port Hardy on Vancouver Island, Alert Bay, Brown’s Bay Resort, and the Campbell River Discovery Harbour Marina.

Hokuleʻa will depart Prince Rupert on Thursday, weather permitting.

For the latest updates and to track the Moananuiakea Voyage, visit hokulea.com.