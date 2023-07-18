This colorful salad is simple to compose

Some salads are tossed, while others, like this one, are composed. Feel free to improvise here: A few spinach leaves, watercress, a handful of raw sweet garden peas or fava beans, or thinly sliced raw artichoke can be nice additions. For a true celebration of spring, make sure to gather an assortment of complementary leaves, herbs and vegetables, and arrange them artfully.

Spring Salad

Ingredients for the Vinaigrette:

• 1 small shallot, finely diced

• Salt and black pepper

• 1/4 cup lemon juice plus 1 teaspoon zest

• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

• 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Ingredients for the Salad:

• 3 medium red or gold beets, cooked and cut into wedges (see Tips)

• Salt and black pepper

• 4 handfuls salad greens, preferably a mix of arugula and lettuce, such as Little Gem or red oak

• 1 (2-inch) piece daikon radish, or 1 medium watermelon radish, peeled and very thinly sliced

• 1 bunch small radishes or baby turnips, trimmed and halved

• 1 medium fennel bulb, cored and thinly sliced

• 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed, briefly blanched in salted water and cooled (see Tips)

• 4 eggs, boiled for 7 to 8 minutes, then cooled, peeled and halved

• 1 cup fresh mixed herbs, such as tarragon, basil, mint or dill

• Nasturtium or calendula blossoms, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Make the vinaigrette: Put shallot in a small bowl, and add a pinch of salt, the lemon juice and zest, and mustard. Stir until the salt dissolves, then whisk in olive oil. Taste, and add more salt and pepper to taste.

Start preparing the salad: Put beet wedges in a small bowl, season with salt and pepper, and toss with 2 tablespoons vinaigrette. Set aside.

Put salad leaves in a large mixing bowl, salt very lightly and dress with 1 tablespoon vinaigrette. Divide among individual plates or arrange on a platter. Scatter beets, radishes and fennel over leaves. Arrange asparagus spears over the top and add egg halves. Season eggs with salt and pepper.

Top with herbs and blossoms, if using. Drizzle remaining vinaigrette over salad and serve.

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes, serves 4.

Tips:

To cook beets, place in a roasting pan with 1 inch of water, tightly cover with foil and bake at 375 degrees until tender, about 1 hour. Once cool enough to handle but still warm, slip the skins off the beets. Peeled beets will keep refrigerated for up to a week.

To cook asparagus, snap off the tough ends, then simmer in salted water for 2 to 3 minutes, depending on thickness. Remove and spread out on a plate to cool.