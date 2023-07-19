Weakening Calvin passes Hawaii island with heavy rain, strong winds

Tropical Storm Calvin passed south of Hawaii island overnight and is expected to weaken throughout today as it moves west on a track hundreds of miles south of the other islands, forecasters said.
As of 5 a.m., Calvin had maximum sustained winds near 45 mph with higher gusts, and was located about 175 miles southwest of Hilo and 250 miles south-southeast of Honolulu, moving west at 20 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 125 miles from the center. Weakening is forecast through 48 hours, when Calvin is forecast to become a post-tropical remnant low as it moves away from the state, forecasters said.
Hawaii island remains under a tropical storm warning through late this morning with winds of 35-45 mph and gusts to 65 mph possible for some areas.
Total rainfall amounts through Thursday are forecast to be 4-8 inches, with maximum amounts of 10 inches possible, mainly along the windward slopes and southeast flank of
the Big Island; 3-6 inches for the windward areas of Maui; and 2-4 inches elsewhere in the state. “This rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and mudslides,” officials said.
The National Weather Service has posted a host of other warnings advisories for the state this morning, including:
>> Flood advisories for Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii island;
>> A high wind warning for Maui County;
>> A high wind advisory Kauai and Oahu;
>> A high surf warning for east shores of Hawaii island, Maui and Molokai, and a high surf advisory for east shores of Oahu and Kauai.
>> And a flood watch for the entire state through this afternoon.
