UH football picked 10th in MWC preseason poll

LAS VEGAS >> The University of Hawaii football team was predicted to finish 10th in the 12-school Mountain West Conference in polling of 35 media members.

The Rainbow Warriors, who were 3-10 in Timmy Chang’s first season as head coach, received 102 points.

“It’s motivation,” said UH linebacker Logan Taylor, who is representing the Warriors at the Mountain West Football Media Days in Las Vegas. “We’re fired up. We like to see that. We like to be underdogs. We’re going to take it one day at a time, and get better each and every day.”

UH center Eliki Tanuvasa added: “We’re going to go out there and play hard no matter what anybody says. We’re going to keep playing for the brother next to us.”

Boise State was picked No. 1 with 28 first-place votes and 433 points. Air Force was second with two No. 1 votes and 364 points.

After having Mountain and West divisions the past several years, the league is going to a one-division format this year. The two teams with the best winning percentages will meet in the title game.

San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who played for UH through the 2021 season, was named the league’s preseason offensive player of the year.

UH cornerback Cam Stone, who transferred from Wyoming in January, was selected to the Mountain West’s preseason all-conference team.

1. Boise State (28 first-place votes) 433 points

2. Air Force(2) 364

3. Fresno State (5) 351

4. San Diego State (1) 338

5. San Jose State 293

6. Wyoming 281

7. Colorado State 201

8. Utah State 194

9. UNLV (1) 177

10. Hawaii 102

11. Nevada 92

12. New Mexico 60