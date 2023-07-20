Monk seal pup’s death likely caused by dog attack, officials say

Wildlife officials believe the cause of a Hawaiian monk seal’s death on Oahu was likely a dog attack.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration today said it had determined that monk seal RS48, or Ho‘omau Lehua, likely died from a dog attack, based on necropsy and histopathology results.

She was found dead on June 12 on Oahu’s North Shore, at barely four months old.

“We can confirm that puncture wounds found around her head and flippers occurred prior to death and were consistent in size with bites from a dog,” said NOAA in a online post. “Hemorrhaging found in her body was also consistent with shaking from a dog attack. There was no evidence found of underlying disease, including toxoplasmosis.”

NOAA says even if a dog attack is not immediately fatal, the resulting injuries may later lead to a seal’s death, or the transmission of diseases, such as canine distemper.

“We strongly encourage pet owners statewide to protect Hawaiian monk seals and other native wildlife by adhering to leash laws,” said NOAA in a statement. “Even well-trained dogs can be hard to control when they see a monk seal! Safety is key, and we want to prevent harm to all involved. A curious or playful dog encounter could end badly if a monk seal, which can weigh upwards of 600 pounds and has large canine teeth, feels threatened.”

NOAA said Hoʻomau Lehua was born Feb. 23 to mother Lei Ola. She was last observed on June 6, swimming offshore in the same general area where she was found dead on June 12.

Officials encourage the public to report violations of leash laws to 643-DLNR or via the free DLNRTip app. Report monk seal sightings to the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.