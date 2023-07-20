Pearl City fire caused by child playing with matches

The Honolulu Fire Department says a fire at a Pearl City home on Sunday was caused by a child playing with matches.

Firefighters received a 911 call for a fire at 2:10 p.m. Sunday at 1190 Hoola Place, Building 10, Unit B, in Pearl City. Six units with 22 personnel responded, and found the fire at the exterior of the home had already been extinguished.

An HFD investigator found that the fire originated within a partially enclosed patio at the rear of the townhome. Bystanders using four fire extinguishers had already extinguished the fire prior to HFD’s arrival.

Damages are estimated at $12,000.