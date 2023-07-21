Sheriffs arrest two fugitives at Honolulu airport

Oahu Sheriffs have arrested two individuals with extradition warrants near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

On Monday, deputies assigned to the Airport Section arrested Anthony Springs, 34, on an extradition warrant out of Polk County, Fla., for failure to appear in court.

Springs is wanted for charges including sexual battery of a minor, electronic enticement of a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Deputies stopped Springs from crossing against a red light at Ohohia Street in the airport industrial area. A subsequent ID check revealed the warrant and resulted in an arrest.

Separately, deputies on Monday arrested Bo Zhao, 50, after he arrived in Honolulu on a flight from Korea.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents flagged Zhao because he has an extradition warrant out of South McHenry County, Ill., for outstanding charges including grand larceny theft and a probation violation.

Both cases were turned over to the State Attorney General, according to the Department of Public Safety, with extradition hearings scheduled this morning in First Circuit Court.

“Thanks to the deputies’ good law enforcement work, they were able to take two wanted fugitives off the streets of Honolulu,” said Public Safety Director Tommy Johnson in a news release.