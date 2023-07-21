Corrections: July 21

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Adm. John Aquilino was referring to the Permanent Court of Arbitration when he said that an “international court” ruled in favor of the Philippines in a dispute with China. A Page B2 story Thursday misidentified the court as the International Court of Justice.
>> The suspect in Wednesday’s fatal shooting in a McCully bar is 44 years old. The headline on a Page B2 story Thursday gave an incorrect age.
