2 divers pronounced dead at Velzyland Beach on North Shore

Two male divers in their 20s reported missing were pronounced dead at Velzyland Beach early this morning after rescuers retrieved their unresponsive bodies from the ocean, according to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 3:40 a.m. today for two free divers reported missing for several hours off Velzyland Beach near Sunset Beach.

HFD sent five units staffed with 16 personnel, with the first unit arriving 10 minutes later and accessing the shoreline through a locked gate. A second unit secured a landing zone at Sunset Beach Elementary School.

Firefighters reported seeing a submerged dive light about 150 feet from shore that was not moving, so they dove underwater and retrieved an unresponsive diver attached to the dive light, and brought him to shore. He was transferred to the care of EMS at 4:42 a.m.

The search resumed for a second diver in the same area with an Air 1 helicopter providing aerial support and inserting rescuers with scuba-diving equipment to search underwater and provide overhead lighting for spotters onboard conducting a visual search. The second unresponsive diver was found and brought to shore, where he was transferred to the care of EMS at 6:49 a.m.

The custody of the divers was transferred to Honolulu police, EMS and Medical Examiner’s Office at 8:01 a.m.

The divers’ identities were not immediately released.