Man, 70s, in critical condition after 2 motorcycles collide

A man in his 70s is in critical condition following a collision between two motorcyclists in Ewa Beach, according to Honolulu Emergency Services.

EMS responded to the collision at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Iroquois Drive and North Road.

Paramedics provided advanced life-saving treatment to one of the motorcyclists — a man believed to be about 70 years old — and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

No further details were provided.