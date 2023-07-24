Man, 70s, in critical condition after 2 motorcycles collide

A man in his 70s is in critical condition following a collision between two motorcyclists in Ewa Beach, according to Honolulu Emergency Services.
EMS responded to the collision at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Iroquois Drive and North Road.
Paramedics provided advanced life-saving treatment to one of the motorcyclists — a man believed to be about 70 years old — and took him to the hospital in critical condition.
No further details were provided.
