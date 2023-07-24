comscore Man, 70s, in critical condition after 2 motorcycles collide | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 70s, in critical condition after 2 motorcycles collide

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A man in his 70s is in critical condition following a collision between two motorcyclists in Ewa Beach, according to Honolulu Emergency Services.

EMS responded to the collision at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Iroquois Drive and North Road.

Paramedics provided advanced life-saving treatment to one of the motorcyclists — a man believed to be about 70 years old — and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

No further details were provided.

