Honolulu Zoo closed Wednesday due to utility pole work

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 am
    An exterior view of the Honolulu Zoo in May.

The Honolulu Zoo will be closed on Wednesday as repairs are made to a nearby utility pole along Kapahulu Avenue.

According to city officials, the zoo will close because Wednesday’s repair work will impact electrical service to major portions of the facility.

The zoo reopens ot the public at 10 a.m. Thursday.

