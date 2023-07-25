Honolulu Zoo closed Wednesday due to utility pole work

The Honolulu Zoo will be closed on Wednesday as repairs are made to a nearby utility pole along Kapahulu Avenue.
According to city officials, the zoo will close because Wednesday’s repair work will impact electrical service to major portions of the facility.
The zoo reopens ot the public at 10 a.m. Thursday.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.