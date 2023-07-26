Police arrest suspect who allegedly shot at man in Kapolei

Honolulu police have arrested a suspect who allegedly opened fire at another man in Kapolei earlier this month.

Police arrested a 52-year-old man who allegedly shot in the direction of another man during an argument at Barbers Point Beach Park on July 3.

The victim, also a 52-year-old man, did not report the incident at the time and suffered no injuries.

But at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the same suspect allegedly threatened the victim at the same location, police said, while holding what appeared to be a long gun.

Police later identified the suspect during a traffic stop and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

The suspect is in custody pending a police investigation.