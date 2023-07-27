Unresponsive swimmer pulled from water at Eternity Beach

An unresponsive swimmer was pulled from the water at Eternity Beach and revived, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services has reported.
At around 3 p.m. the swimmer, described as a 38-year-old man, was pulled from the water at the east Oahu beach. Bystanders performed CPR on the man and were able to revive him.
EMS took over and provided advanced life support for the them. Personnel transported him to an emergency room in serious condition.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.