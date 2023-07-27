Unresponsive swimmer pulled from water at Eternity Beach

An unresponsive swimmer was pulled from the water at Eternity Beach and revived, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services has reported.

At around 3 p.m. the swimmer, described as a 38-year-old man, was pulled from the water at the east Oahu beach. Bystanders performed CPR on the man and were able to revive him.

EMS took over and provided advanced life support for the them. Personnel transported him to an emergency room in serious condition.