H-3 town-bound to close this weekend for joint work

Halawa bound lanes of the H-3 freeway will be fully closed this weekend for joint replacement work, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The closure starts at 9 p.m. today and lasts through 4 a.m. Monday.

H-3 will be fully closed from the Kamehameha Highway on-ramp in Kaneohe to the end of the route in Halawa. The H-3 on-ramp from Likelike Highway will also be closed.

Officials says the closure is for the replacement of the “Haiku Valley Viaduct Joint No. 1,” and that a continuous, 55-hour closure is needed to allow it to cure.

While the freeway is closed, trees will also be trimmed.

Motorists are advised to use Likelike Highway or Pali Highway as alternate routes this weekend.