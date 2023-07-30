comscore Body found in waters of Hawaii island | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Body found in waters of Hawaii island

  • Today
A Hawaii Fire Department dive team searching for an opihi picker reported missing today has recovered a male body off the Puna coastline, Hawaii island police said.

The body was taken to Hilo Medical Center, where an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said they are holding off confirming that it may be the opihi picker reported missing today as they await positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing the investigation.

