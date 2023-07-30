Ill hiker airlifted from Koko Head Crater

The Honolulu Fire Department this morning rescued a hiker who was unable to descend from the Koko Head Crater Trail.

According to HFD, a 911 call came in at 10:11 a.m. for a male in his 30s who became ill while hiking and was unable to descend the trail on his own.

HFD responded with five units, staffed with 16 personnel, with the first unit arriving on the scene eight minutes later. They established command and hiked on foot to the hiker’s location.

A second HFD unit secured a landing zone nearby. HFD personnel arrived at 10:32 a.m. and conducted a medical assessment of the hiker and provided basic life support.

The hiker was airlifted by Air 1 helicopter to the landing zone, where medical care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 10:59 a.m.