Suspect allegedly hits man on bicycle then steals backpack

Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly struck a bicyclist and then stole his backpack early this morning in the Moiliili area.

Police reported that at about 5:10 a.m. today, a 38-year-old man was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle, which caused him to fall.

The male suspect exited the vehicle and stole the victim’s backpack, then got back in and fled, police said.

No description of the first-degree robbery suspect or vehicle was provided.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.