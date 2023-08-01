Lost hiker airlifted off ridge in Hawaii Kai

A lost hiker who was in a “precarious location” on the Hahaione Trail in Hawaii Kai was rescued this morning, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

At around 10:30 a.m. HFD received a call about the hiker, described as a 29-year-old woman, who became lost and could not descend the trail on her own. Rescue personnel later determined her location to be on the ridge line between Kuliouou Road and Kawaihae Street.

HFD used its Air 1 helicopter and a drone to search for and eventually find her. Rescue personnel were able to get the hiker on Air 1 and fly her back to a landing zone just after 11:30 a.m.

The hiker declined medical attention. No injuries were reported.