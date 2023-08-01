Lost hiker airlifted off ridge in Hawaii Kai

A lost hiker who was in a “precarious location” on the Hahaione Trail in Hawaii Kai was rescued this morning, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.
At around 10:30 a.m. HFD received a call about the hiker, described as a 29-year-old woman, who became lost and could not descend the trail on her own. Rescue personnel later determined her location to be on the ridge line between Kuliouou Road and Kawaihae Street.
HFD used its Air 1 helicopter and a drone to search for and eventually find her. Rescue personnel were able to get the hiker on Air 1 and fly her back to a landing zone just after 11:30 a.m.
The hiker declined medical attention. No injuries were reported.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.