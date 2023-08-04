2 Oahu brush fires contained after burning 250 acres

Honolulu firefighters battled two brushfires simultaneously on Thursday that burned about 250 acres of land on Oahu.
At 10:12 a.m., the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for a brush fire at Kamehameha Highway and Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road, about a mile north of Dole Planation on Oahu’s North Shore.
A total of 20 units responded, including the Air 1 and Air 2 helicopters. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, the fire was 50% contained, said HFD, and roadways reopened.
Firefighting operations were suspended overnight, but a drone team remained on fire watch. Approximately 225 acres, burned, according to HFD.
A second brush fire also broke out on about 25 acres near Central Oahu Regional Park in Waipio at about 11 a.m. Thursday. A total of 19 units, including Air 1 and Air 2, responded.
That fire was declared contained at 4:12 p.m. Thursday.
There were no threats to lives, homes or structures, and no evacuations. No injuries were reported.
Approximately a quarter of the state is classified as abnormally dry or in drought, including Oahu’s south and west sides, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, as peak wildfire season gets underway.
