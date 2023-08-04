Architect, 89, arrested after alleged bribery attempt

Honolulu police today arrested architect Kiyoshi Toi, 89, for allegedly trying to bribe a residential plans examiner with the City and County of Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting, the city’s Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said in a news release.

An Oahu grand jury indicted Toi on the Bribery charge on July 21 for allegedly offering cash to a city employee in exchange for the approval of a permit for a home in Wahiawa.

Bribery is a felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

“It is, of course, illegal for government employees to solicit bribes. It is also illegal for people to offer bribes in hope of circumventing the law,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm in a statement. “In this case the City worker recognized and refused the bribe and alerted his supervisor. He did the right thing.”