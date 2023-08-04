comscore H-1 eastbound closed at Waialae offramp due to vehicle collision | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
H-1 eastbound closed at Waialae offramp due to vehicle collision

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
The H-1 freeway is closed in the eastbound direction from the Waialae offramp due to a vehicle collision investigation.

Emergency Medical Services transported a 22-year-old male in critical condition to a local trauma center around 9 p.m. tonight.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

