H-1 eastbound closed at Waialae offramp due to vehicle collision

The H-1 freeway is closed in the eastbound direction from the Waialae offramp due to a vehicle collision investigation.
Emergency Medical Services transported a 22-year-old male in critical condition to a local trauma center around 9 p.m. tonight.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
