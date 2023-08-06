comscore Man in critical condition after getting hit by car in Wahiawa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man in critical condition after getting hit by car in Wahiawa

  • Today
A man approximately 50 years old is in critical condition after he was apparently struck by a vehicle on Wilikina Drive in Wahiawa, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS rendered quick and lifesaving trauma care to the man and a paramedic en route to the hospital performed advanced airway management.

No other details were immediately available.

