Kahului gas station reopens after addressing rat infestation

The state Health Department has issued a green placard to Port Town Texaco on Maui, allowing the establishment to reopen after addressing a rodent infestation.

The department issued the green pass placard today after a follow-up inspection, and the business is allowed to restart food sales to the public.

Inspectors determined that Port Town Texaco had eradicated the rodent infestation, cleaned all harborage areas, sealed openings and conducted professional pest control treatments as required.

An initial inspection of Port Town Texaco on Thursday in response to a complaint confirmed there was an active rodent infestation. Inspectors had found at least three live rodents and a “significant” amount of rodent droppings, prompting the department to immediately close down the place with a red placard.

Port Town Texaco at 109 West Kaahumanu Ave. in Kahului, is owned and operated by Lahaina Petroleum LLC.

To ensure the establishment remains in compliance, the Department of Health is requiring the business to continue weekly treatments by a professional pest control company, monitoring for the next four weeks, and sealing any remaining openings within the walls and ceiling to prevent future pest entries.

The establishment must also contact DOH following each treatment to discuss findings.

To report food safety incidents, contact your local DOH Sanitization Branch at 808-586-8000 on Oahu; 808-984-8230 on Maui; 808-933-0917 in Hilo; and 808-322-1507 in Kona.