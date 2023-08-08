Hurricane Dora passing south of Hawaii

Powerful Hurricane Dora is maintaining a steady westward path to pass far south of the Hawaiian Islands.

Central Pacific Hurricane Center forecasters said Dora poses no direct threat to the islands. The National Weather Service has issued a slew of weather warnings and advisories affecting Hawaii.

As of 5 a.m., Dora was located about 570 miles south of Hilo and about 970 miles east-southeast of Johnston Atoll. Dora was moving west at 22 mph with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph with higher gusts.

Dora is still forecasted to gradually weaken over the next several days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from Dora’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The following weather warnings and advisories are in effect:

>> High wind warning until 6 a.m. Wednesday across mountainous areas and downslope into the leeward sections of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui and the Big Island with east winds of 30 to 45 mph with localized gusts to 60 mph. The summits of Haleakala, Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa will see winds of 35 to 55 mph with localized gusts over 65 mph.

>> High surf warning until 6 p.m. today for the east shores of Hawaii island, Maui and Molokai with surf up to 10 to 15 feet.

>> Red flag warning until 6 a.m. Wednesday for the leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.

>> Gale warning until 6 a.m. Wednesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward and southeast waters.

>> High surf advisory until 6 p.m. today for the east shores of Oahu and Kauai with surf up to 8 to 12 feet.

>> Wind advisory until 6 a.m. Wednesday for Niihau and windward coastal portions of Kauai, Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island with northeast winds of 20 ro 35 mph.