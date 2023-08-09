Century-old Pioneer Inn among property casualties of West Maui wildfires

Two Maui hotels are among the massive property losses of the wildfire sweeping through historic downtown Lahaina

The historic Best Western Pioneer Inn in the heart of Lahaina was “obliterated — unfortunately, it was just destroyed,” according to Mufi Hannemann, president and CEO of the Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association, who spent today tracking visitor industry impacts and helping to coordinate assistance for guests, workers, the broader community as well as first responders and emergency workers.

Mike White, a Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) board member, confirmed that The Plantation Inn, on 174 Lahainaluna Rd. in the heart of Lahaina Town, also has burned down. He said he expects that there could more hotels in Lahaina that have sustained damages and perhaps in nearby Napili-Honokowai where there are quite a number of smaller properties, but getting updates has been challenging as phone and internet service in West Maui has been down.

The Best Western Pioneer Inn, built in 1901 by George Alan Freeland, is one of nine buildings that constitute the Lahaina Historic District. The 34-room hotel was located at 658 Wharf St. It joined Best Western Hotels & Resorts in 1997, and since 2016 had been a member of the Historic Hotels of America since 2016. Best Western did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

”The loss of all business is Lahaina is so tragic along with hundreds of homes,” White said. “The devastation is so widespread it’s going to take a Herculean effort to provide housing and to get the businesses stood up again.”

Outrigger Hospitality Group closed on a purchase of The Plantation Inn in late July as part of a deal with also included the Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel. White, who had spent 37 years as general manager of both properties, retired July 25.

Outrigger could not be reached for an immediate comment; however, White said the 18-room bed-and-breakfast, which also housed Gerard’s Restaurant, had employed about 10 workers.

White said The Plantation Inn was built in the late 1980s; however, it was designed to reflect the old-fashioned charm of Lahaina, which had once been Hawaii’s capitol.

“It was a great little property,” White said. “When you were inside the property, you felt like you were in a different world.It was quiet and quaint. Many of the staff were there a long time, some were there over 20 years.”

He said Ka‘anapali hotels to the best of his knowledge so far have been buffered from the wildfires by the golf courses and roadways. Still, he said he has confirmed that at least eight of the staff at the Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel and The Plantation Inn have lost their homes.

“Imagine combining the loss of your home with the potential loss of your job. It’s simply heartbreaking,” White said.

Hannemann, a recent appointee to the HTA board, said it’s still too early to assess all the impacts that the wildfires and winds have had on the visitor industry and to the community. Most of the focus now is on crisis management, he said.

“We are concentrating on No. 1 making sure that our guests have a place to stay and that there’s a place to stay for workers and people in the community who may have lost their homes,” Hannemann said. Hotels that are open are 100% occupied. They are fully reaching out into the community.”

Hannemann said the visitor industry is also helping to coordiante donations and supply drops for those in need.