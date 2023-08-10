Maui price freeze in effect due to emergency proclamations

A price freeze for all commodities on Maui is now in effect.

The state Office of Consumer Protection says the price freeze is in place due to the second and third emergency proclamations invoked on Wednesday in response to the Maui wildfires, effective until Aug. 31.

That means commodities — broadly defined under state law as any good or service necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of people — must be sold at pre-emergency price levels within the designated emergency area. The price freeze is only for the island of Maui.

These include consumer necessities to cope with the emergency, such as food, water, ice, gasoline, cooking fuel, batteries, generators, medical supplies, and construction materials.

“The Office of Consumer Protection will investigate complaints and prosecute any offenders to the fullest extent of the law,” said OCP Executive Director Mana Moriarty in a news release. “It is important for consumers to alert the Office of Consumer Protection about any businesses selling commodities at increased prices during this emergency period.”

Each item sold at a price above the pre-emergency prices constitutes a violation of state law, according to the office. Merchants that are caught doing so may be ordered to pay restitution in order to reimburse consumers, as well as mandatory fines and penalties of between $500 and $10,000 per violation.

The office said if merchants can show the violation was unintentional, promptly roll prices back upon learning of price caps or offer restitution, they may be able to avoid fines and penalties.

Maui consumers should report any instances of potential price gouging — or having to pay increased prices for goods and services after Wednesday — while the price freeze was in effect.

Contact OCP by email at OCP@dcca.hawaii.gov or through the Consumer Resource Center at 808-587-4272. Complaints can also be filed online at consumercomplaint.hawaii.gov.