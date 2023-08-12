Cash donations recommended for Maui as some relief groups overwhelmed

State and local officials are recommending cash donations to reputable nonprofit organizations active in Hawaii as the public show of support from around the world continues to pour in after the devastating wildfires.

“While gifts of food, clothing and other physical items are appreciated, the sheer volume of goods donated has begun to overwhelm some groups that have been accepting such donations,” the state said in a press release. “Deliveries of donated items have been made by sea to Maui, but vehicles have been unable to take them away from the dock to where survivors need them, emergency workers reported Saturday.”

“Canned goods, blankets, clothing and similar donations all need to be handled, stored, and then delivered where they are needed,” said James Barros, administrator of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency in a statement.

“That adds cost and complications. Cash donations, by contrast, can buy goods that support the local economy and can be delivered exactly where and when needed,” the news release said.

In addition, the state on Saturday asked that individuals not “self-deploy” to Maui as a way of helping with recovery efforts or to deliver aid.

“The fire-impacted areas are off-limits while fire control and the search for survivors or human remains continues. Law enforcement will coordinate with residents to provide access to their homes when it is safe to do so. Authorities are also controlling access to the scene to ensure protection for ‘iwi kūpuna and historically and culturally important items,” the state said.

State officials are recommending these opportunities to help:

Hawai‘i Community Foundation – Maui Strong Fund

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement – Kāko‘o Maui Fundraiser

Maui United Way – Maui Fire Disaster Relief

Organizations or entities that would like to assist in the relief effort are asked to contact John Vierra at the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency at 808-733-4300, extension 548, or email MauiStrongAssist@hawaii.gov.

Those seeking to volunteer also may contact John Vierra.