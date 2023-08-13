comscore Man, 51, allegedly killed younger brother in Moiliili, HPD says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 51, allegedly killed younger brother in Moiliili, HPD says

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:38 pm
Honolulu police arrested a 51-year-old man for suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly killing his brother in Moiliili early this morning.

Police said the brothers argued in the University area late Saturday night and the argument escalated into a fight. The suspect called 911, police said.

Officers and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived but the 48-year-old victim had “succumbed to his injuries,” police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His older brother was arrested at 3:14 a.m. and was in custody this morning.

HPD gave no other immediate details on the incident and said the investigation is ongoing.

