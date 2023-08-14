Aid pours into Maui as search for victims continues in Lahaina

Editors’ Note: Please bookmark this page. This breaking news story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

As state, federal, donations and other aid flows into Maui today, searchers with cadaver-sniffing dogs continue to comb through the rubble of thousands of incinerated buildings in Lahaina.

The confirmed death toll rose by three to 96 Sunday night and Gov. Josh Green warned that many more people could be found dead over the next week in what is already the most deadly U.S. wildfire in over a century. Many hundreds have not been accounted for.

“We are prepared for many tragic stories,” Green told “CBS Mornings” today. “They will find 10 to 20 people per day, probably, until they finish. And it’s probably going to take 10 days. It’s impossible to guess, really.”

The state today opens its Hawaii Fire Relief Housing program to connect Maui residents displaced by wildfires with property owners statewide who can provide shelter as soon as possible.

Property owners with available rooms, dwelling units, houses and other accommodations on Maui and throughout Hawaii are welcome to join the program, which will serve affected Maui residents, according to today’s announcement by Gov. Josh Green and the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation.

Program application forms are scheduled to go live at 8 a.m. Monday on HHFDC’s website, https://dbedt.hawaii.gov/hhfdc/, a news release said.

A list of available properties should be posted online by Tuesday , it said.

For those without internet access, a telephone hotline (808-587-0469) is set to start taking calls Monday from landlords, property managers, homeowners or displaced residents who have questions or need assistance. HHFDC staff will answer calls from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, the news release said.

The public also may email staff at hhfdcfirereliefhousing@hawaii.gov once the program launches, and responses to frequently asked questions will be posted to the website.

The program, which will remain active indefinitely, is designed to serve as a referral service. It will be up to displaced residents and participating landlords and rental agents to reach terms on rental arrangements; neither party will be under any obligation to accept an agreement.

More than 250 personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency have deployed to Hawaii since Tuesday’s wildfires, including 45 Disaster Survivor Assistance staff who are visiting Maui shelters to help survivors register for assistance, FEMA said Sunday.

Also Sunday, Green has issued the fifth Emergency Proclamation relating to the ongoing devastation created by the wildfires on Maui and in Hawaii counties. The fifth proclamation suspends additional laws to facilitate emergency response, recovery, and rebuilding, a news release said. It confirms that health care facilities and professionals engaging in emergency response are immune from civil liability during the proclamation period, except for willful misconduct, gross negligence, or recklessness.

The proclamation also allows pharmacists to refill prescriptions for people directly affected by the wildfire emergency with up to a 30-day supply, even when the pharmacist is unable to obtain refill authorization from the prescriber, the release said. It also lifts a $10 million cap on expenditures from the Major Disaster Fund to respond to this emergency and discourages nonessential travel to West Maui to free up accommodations for displaced residents and emergency workers.