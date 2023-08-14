Fire crew rescuers respond to crashed paraglider in Hawaii Kai

A 25-year-old man survived without life-threatening injury this afternoon following the crash of his paraglider on the mountain slope above the Hawaii Kai Golf Court Clubhouse in Hawaii Kai, officials said.

Honolulu Fire Department crews responded at 4:15 p.m. to the downed paraglider. Air 1, with rescuers onboard, was able to find man 150 yards above the clubhouse and put rescuers on to the steep mountain slope and reach him amid the rough terrain.

Finding him with no major injuries, they helped the man gather his glider equipment and helped him down the mountain at about 5:30 p.m., officials said.