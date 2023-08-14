Obama posts video urging support for Lahaina

Former President Barack Obama took to social media today to urge his followers to help rebuild Lahaina.

“Aloha everybody,” Obama said in a short video on Instagram and X. “Like so many people around the world, Michelle and I have been absolutely heartbroken by the devastating images coming out of Maui and Lahaina over the last week. As someone who grew up in Hawaii, someone who has taken my family to enjoy the incredible beauty of that island and the hospitality of the people of Lahaina, we now find ourselves mourning the lives that are lost. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families that have lost so much.”

It will take all of us coming together and doing what we can to help those in need in Maui and Lāhainā right now. I hope you’ll join me in donating to the Hawai'i Red Cross today: https://t.co/CPtVJ8fGSq pic.twitter.com/yvIDCG15MP — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 15, 2023

But thoughts and prayers are not enough, he said.

“We have to step up,” Obama said. “The good news is that the Hawaii Red Cross and Malama Maui are mobilizing to provide direct support to people who are desperately in need.”

In the video, the island-born former president urged people to give to the Malama Maui effort. A telethon held on KHON this morning was sponsored by Hawaii Red Cross.

“If all of us – the Ohana – pull together and do as much as we can to give back to an island and a town and people who have given us so much, I’m absolutely confident that Lahaina and Maui and those families are going to be able to rebuild. But we’ve got to be a part of that. So please, provide generous support to the Hawaii Red Cross and to Malama Maui right now,” Obama said.