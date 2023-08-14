Police investigating after man, 37, shot in Kapolei

A 37-year-old man was in serious condition after being shot in the “upper torso and upper extremity” this afternoon in Kapolei, authorities said.

Honolulu Police Department detectives are on the scene this evening at Island Recycling on Kaomi Loop while the suspect remains at large, police said.

First responders were called to the scene at 4:55 p.m. Paramedics treated the man and took him to the hospital in serious condition, according to Honolulu’s Emergency Services Department.