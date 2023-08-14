Squirt, Honolulu Zoo’s beloved giraffe, dies

Squirt, the beloved reticulated giraffe at Honolulu Zoo, has died from age-related health conditions.

Zoo officials said Squirt died peacefully last week just shy of his 24th birthday.

He was born Sept. 17, 1999, and raised at Honolulu Zoo by mother, Yasmin and father, Hassim. At 19 feet tall and weighing 2,000 pounds, Squirt could often be seen walking in his habitat in the African Savanna and developed a strong following at the zoo.

He even had the distinction of being voted the first Mayor of Honolulu Zoo by the community in 2020 via an online election.

“We are all so very fortunate to have had the opportunity to hand-rear, care for and work with Squirt at the Honolulu Zoo,” said Zoo Director Linda Santos in a news release. “He was a lovable, gentle, curious and very social giraffe with a special charm who was adored by all of our staff and visitors.”

Santos added that Squirt always enjoyed watching visitors from his favorite spot under the large kiawe tree in his habitat, and that he willingly participated in animal care procedures, including regular footwork with his keepers.

“I’d like to thank the entire zoo team as they all did an excellent job caring for Squirt and worked tirelessly to ensure his quality of life,” she added. “He was such a huge part of our zoo ohana and we all miss him dearly.”

In early May of this year, officials said Squirt underwent hoof and limb care, and stem cell treatment to address his arthritis and other issues common to geriatric giraffes.

The Honolulu Zoo said Squirt’s favorite flowers were pink and that in his honor, a special pink hibiscus will be planted near the giraffe exhibit.

Two remaining giraffes, Neelix and Sandi, along with Squirt’s lifelong companion, Mr. Z the zebra, remain at Honolulu Zoo’s African Savanna.

Giraffes have an average life expectancy of approximately 20 years in the wild, and may live up to 25 years under care, according to zoo officials. They are listed as an endangered species on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List, with approximately 8,500 remaining in the wild.