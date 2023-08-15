Biden, first lady to visit Maui; vows feds will be there ‘as long as it takes’

Editors’ Note: Please bookmark this page. This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

———

UPDATE: 8:25 a.m.

President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Maui “as soon as we can,” but that he will wait until his presence won’t disrupt search and recovery efforts underway.

In the meantime, Biden vowed to provide the island with everything needed in the wake of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century.

“Every asset they need will be there for them, and we will be there as long as it takes,” Biden said today during a trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Biden said FEMA has already supplied 50,000 meals, 10,000 blankets, and is distributing $700 to affected Maui residents for immediate needs.

The While House said Biden was briefed this morning on the recovery efforts by Gov. Josh Green and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

———

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A week after massive wildfires incinerated much of Lahaina and burned 19 homes in Upcountry, the search for remains continues today while the families of located victims who have been identified will begin to be notified.

The Lahaina death toll rose to 99 Monday but Gov. Josh Green warns that the total will climb “very significantly” although he has declined to give an estimate. The Lahaina fire that began Aug. 8 and consumed the historic town is already the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century.

During a Maui news conference Monday afternoon, Green said over 200 displaced residents have been placed in temporary housing to initially last 36 weeks, but likely much longer, with government aid covering the costs.

Asked about concerns over predatory buyers trying to purchase destroyed or damaged property for cheap, Gov. Josh Green said he has contacted state Attorney General Anne Lopez about a possible moratorium on sales, saying that he wants to keep property under local ownership and not be bought by anyone “from outside our state.”

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier hopes to have searched 85% to 90% of the buildings and homes by the weekend in a process that Federal Emergency Management Agency search-and-rescue officials call “Phase Zero. There are now 20 cadaver-sniffing dogs searching Lahaina, and the area searched grew from 3% on Saturday to 25% today, he said.

Pelletier said hopes to have searched 85% to 90% of the buildings and homes by the weekend in a process that Federal Emergency Management Agency search-and-rescue officials call “Phase Zero.”

Hawaiian Electric Co. President and CEO Shelee Kimura said over 400 Maui utility poles have been damaged or destroyed; and Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura said the Lahaina fires is now 85% contained.

In other developments reported Monday night:

>> The Maui Fire Department said the Upcountry/Kula fire as of 7 p.m. was 65% contained and has burned an estimated 678 acres; the Lahaina fire was 85% contained with about 2,170 acres. burned; and the Pulehu/Kihei fire remains 100% contained.

>> Hawaiian Electric says it has restored power to about 80% of the customers who have been without electricity since Tuesday, with about 2,400 customers still without power. The company said crews are working to restore about 100 customers in Upcountry and about 2,300 customers in West Maui.

>> State officials are warning homeowners affected by the Maui wildfires to beware of predatory buyers trying to capitalize upon the fear of foreclosure or the cost of rebuilding to induce owners to sell their properties at below-market prices.Homeowners should be skeptical if they receive unsolicited communications about their properties, they said. And they should alert the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Office of Consumer Protection and the Regulated Industries Complaints Office. Members of the public receiving unsolicited offers should report the name, place of business, telephone number, and address of any person to DCCA’s Consumer Resource Center at 808-587-4272.