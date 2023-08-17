Attorney general hiring third party to review Maui fire response

The state Attorney General is hiring a third-party private organization with experience in emergency management and processes to “assess the performance of State and County agencies in preparing and responding to the Maui wildfires,” according to a news release from Attorney General Anne E. Lopez.

“This will be an impartial, independent review,” said Lopez, in a statement. “Having a third-party conduct the review will ensure accountability and transparency and reassure the people of Hawaii that all of the facts will be uncovered. The information collected will be used to assess the performance in emergency preparedness as we are constantly looking for ways to improve. We intend to look at this critical incident to facilitate any necessary corrective action and to advance future emergency preparedness.”

The review is not an official criminal or civil investigation, Gov. Josh Green clarified Wednesday.

Green asked Lopez to conduct a “comprehensive review of critical decision-making, policies, and the actions taken,” so that he and state officials can focus on the recovery efforts, according to the release.

This is likely to be a “months-long effort” and the AG’s office did not disclose whether it would be a bid process to award the contract to the third party or if the work will be sole-sourced.

No cost estimate for the review is immediately available.

“We will be taking the necessary time to follow the facts wherever they lead,” said Lopez.

State Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, who co-authored a letter calling for the third-party review, said in a statement that an “independent review will ensure that all aspects of the incident, including any potential shortcomings in preparation, response, and communication, are thoroughly examined.”

“By entrusting this process to an unbiased entity, we can collectively ensure that lessons are learned, best practices are identified, and that our communities are better equipped to face similar challenges in the future,” said Keohokalole.