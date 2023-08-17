DOE works to reopen Maui schools, accommodate affected students

King Kekaulike High School, damaged during last week’s disaster on Maui, will begin a phased reopening next week, the state Department of Education said Thursday night.

Staff will return to the Upcountry Maui campus on Monday, followed by students on Wednesday.

The Kula campus sustained wind damage last week, including dislodged roof shingles and downed light poles.

DOE officials said professional remediation and clean-up of school facilities began Thursday and will continue over the three-day Admissions Day holiday weekend.

The DOE also said Thursday night that paid administrative leave for staff at Lahaina schools has been extended through Wednesday while campus assessments continue and crews clear debris and test air and water quality at Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High.

The schools remain closed to students and staff; employees must receive prior authorization to be on these campuses, officials said.

Phased reopening dates with staff returning first will be determined once the campuses are confirmed as safe by county, state and federal authorities.

For Kamehameha III Elementary students, the department said it is still exploring options, including welcoming them at Princess Nahi’ena’ena Elementary or at a potential temporary satellite site in West Maui.

In the meantime, displaced students living outside of Lahaina are encouraged to enroll at other public schools near their current location. About 400 displaced West Maui public school students have enrolled in other public schools, DOE said, while over 200 students have signed up for distance learning.

The department also continues to offer students, families and staff mental health support — both in-person and telehealth counseling.

For more information on resources to assist those affected by the wildfires, go to bit.ly/HIDOE-West-Maui-Resources.