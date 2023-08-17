Green’s proclamation allows vehicles other than buses to transport students

In response to an ongoing school bus shortage, Gov. Josh Green has issued an emergency proclamation allowing vehicles other than school buses to be used to transport students.

The proclamation will apply to the state Department of Transportation and will ensure that the state Department of Education and other independent schools can provide transportation support for students who might not attend school otherwise.

The school year started earlier this month.

School bus routes have been fully or partially suspended at 10 high schools on Oahu and four schools on Kauai, which altogether serve nearly 1,400 students, during an ongoing shortage of school bus drivers.

The driver shortage is a national issue that DOE leadership said is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced drivers to find other jobs.

Green’s emergency proclamation said that “suspensions of additional school bus services in other counties of the State due to the shortage of school bus drivers are anticipated.”

The emergency proclamation period will last through Oct. 15.

Proclamation relating to sc… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser