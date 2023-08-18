Lahaina man arrested on suspicion of entering disaster area

A Lahaina man was been arrested on suspicion of entering the Lahaina wildfire disaster area after being previously warned and escorted out, the Maui Police Department said.

The 39-year-old man was found in the disaster area at around 8:30 a.m., police said.

He remains in custody, and his bail has been set at $200, for the reported violation of Bissen’s emergency proclamation, issued after the blaze swept through the historic town.

“The Maui Police Department emphasizes that we are committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of our residents,” MPD said in its news release. “We would also like to take this opportunity to remind the public about the importance of adhering to rules and orders designed to maintain the safety and order of our community as we continue our search and recovery efforts within the area.”

In a separate news release, MPD said members of the media have also been “contacted and warned” by law enforcement officers for going into the affected area.

“Going forward, and until further notice, there will be zero tolerance for anyone who trespasses, including residents of the affected area, the news media, and the general public, which could result in a citation or arrest,” MPD said. “The area is not safe, and it is disrespectful for anyone to wander around without authorization.”

After closing Lahaina to the public immediately following the fire and then providing limited access to West Maui residents, Gov. Josh Green announced on Tuesday that all drivers would be able to access open areas of Lahaina from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and limited access outside those hours to West Maui residents, first responders and employees.

Limited access to Lahaina has been a source of frustration for residents.