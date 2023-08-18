comscore Maui’s King Kekaulike High School to begin reopening in phases | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui’s King Kekaulike High School to begin reopening in phases

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:21 pm
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

King Kekaulike High School in Upcountry Maui, which has been closed since Aug. 9, will start reopening in phases next week, with school staff returning to campus on Monday, and students welcomed to campus on Wednesday, the state Department of Education has announced.

Strong winds last week dislodged roof shingles and knocked down light poles on the campus in Kula.

“Professional remediation and clean up of facilities and classrooms began Thursday and will continue over the three-day holiday weekend. If anything changes, school administration will notify staff and families,” the DOE announcement said.

Meanwhile, reopening dates have not yet been determined for the three intact schools in Lahaina — Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High. Those campuses have been closed since Aug. 8. Work crews are continuing to clear debris and test the safety of the air and water supplies, the DOE said.

Administrative leave for staff for the Lahaina schools has been extended at least through Wednesday.

So far about 400 displaced West Maui students have enrolled in other public schools, and more than 200 students have signed up for the DOE’s State Distance Learning Program, the DOE said.

To register for distance learning, go to MauiDistanceLearning or, for Hawaiian language immersion, at SKDLPMaui.

Resources for mental health support for students, families and staff are listed at HIDOE-West-Maui-Resources.

The DOE has teamed up with the Public Schools of Hawai‘i Foundation to support affected school communities. More information: HelpMauiSchools.

Meanwhile, six Head Start preschools on Maui will launch their new school year on Monday after being delayed about a week by the wildfires, Maui Economic Opportunity announced.

They are at Haiku Elementary School, Kihei Elementary School, Eddie Tam complex in Makawao, UH-Maui College, Wailuku Elementary School and Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center.

The MEO Head Start center in Kaunakakai began serving preschoolers on Monday. Another center at Lahaina Intermediate School is temporarily closed. “MEO Head Start is working with families to determine how we can best meet their immediate needs for shelter and safety,” the announcement said.

