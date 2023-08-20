Career Expo features Hawaii top employers

The Hawaii Career Expo on Wednesday offers job seekers direct access to the state’s top employers at over 175 booths in the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

Sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and U.S. Vets, and presented by Star Events, the Career Expo will allow these employers to connect with talented candidates seeking jobs in a variety of fields, organizers said.

The free, in-person fair gives applicants a chance to learn about available jobs and have one-on-one conversations with company recruiters while also distributing resumes.

“Each year, thousands of people participate in our career expos to connect with hundreds of recruiters and HR managers throughout the state,” said Denise Ching, the Star-Advertiser’s director of operations and advertising. “This August, we are excited to feature opportunities in a wide variety of job categories including law enforcement, construction, nursing, food service, tourism & hospitality, financial institutions, emergency services, retail, technology, transportation and so much more.”

Job-seekers will meet with top employers from the State of Hawaii, City & County of Honolulu, Navy Region Hawaii, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and many companies.

City officials said various departments will participate, including accounting, customer service, planning and development, and engineering.

“This is going to be a great opportunity to connect job seekers with the fantastic people and positions at the City and County of Honolulu,” said Nola Miyasaki, director of the City’s Department of Human Resources. “I’m especially excited that we will be conducting on-site interviews for the very first time. If you want to be a part of continuing to make this city a great place to work and live, then please come out and join us!”

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees may present a printed copy of their resume at the front door for free admission. Pre-registration is highly recommended at hawaii careerexpo.com.

—

Career Expo

>> What: Hawaii Career Expo

>> When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday

>> Where: Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall, 777 Ward Ave.

>> Who: Sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser