12-foot shark prompts warning signs at Makaha Beach

Warning signs were posted today after Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel confirmed a 12-foot shark swimming off Makaha Beach.
The non-aggressive shark was spotted 50 to 100 yards offshore, according to a bulletin posted just before noon.
Beachgoers are advised to always check with lifeguards for the latest ocean conditions.
