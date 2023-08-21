comscore 12-foot shark prompts warning signs at Makaha Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
12-foot shark prompts warning signs at Makaha Beach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:11 pm
Warning signs were posted today after Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel confirmed a 12-foot shark swimming off Makaha Beach.

The non-aggressive shark was spotted 50 to 100 yards offshore, according to a bulletin posted just before noon.

Beachgoers are advised to always check with lifeguards for the latest ocean conditions.

