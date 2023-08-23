Man, 18, seriously injured in Waikiki hit-and-run

Honolulu police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night in Waikiki that sent a pedestrian to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, an unknown motor vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on Prince Edward Street struck an 18-year-old man as he was attempting to cross outside of a crosswalk.

The driver fled the scene without rendering aid, police said.

The driver continued eastbound, the wrong way on one-way Prince Edward Street, then made a right onto Uluniu Avenue. Police said the driver was possibly driving a black, multipurpose vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

It remains unknown if speed, drugs, or alcohol were contributing factors at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.