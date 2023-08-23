comscore Man, 18, seriously injured in Waikiki hit-and-run | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Man, 18, seriously injured in Waikiki hit-and-run

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night in Waikiki that sent a pedestrian to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, an unknown motor vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on Prince Edward Street struck an 18-year-old man as he was attempting to cross outside of a crosswalk.

The driver fled the scene without rendering aid, police said.

The driver continued eastbound, the wrong way on one-way Prince Edward Street, then made a right onto Uluniu Avenue. Police said the driver was possibly driving a black, multipurpose vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

It remains unknown if speed, drugs, or alcohol were contributing factors at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Home purchase applications lowest since 1995 on rate rise

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up