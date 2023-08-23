Maui County officials warn of DNA collection scams

Maui County officials today warned the public about scams related to the collection of DNA samples in the aftermath of the wildfire disaster.

Some Maui community members are receiving calls claiming to be with “DNA Services,” according to officials, and should be disregarded as scams. Anyone receiving the calls should hang up immediately and report the scam to the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400.

Additionally, any request for payment in connection with the collection of DNA samples is a scam, and should be reported to the police.

Officials have set up the Family Assistance Center at the Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom in Kaanapali to assist with collecting DNA samples to assist in the identification of remains. This is currently the only location on Maui conducting DNA sampling, officials said.

Staff members at the center do not call community members to request DNA samples.

The Family Assistance Center is located at the Hyatt Regency at 200 Nohea Kai Drive, and is open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

If you are the immediate family member of an individual who has been reported unaccounted for, officials ask that you go to the Family Assistance Center to submit a DNA sample. If you live outside of Maui, contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov to coordinate the submission of a DNA sample.

Officials emphasized that DNA samples collected at the Family Assistance Center are only used for identification of wildfire victims and survivors, and will not be stored or used for any other purpose.